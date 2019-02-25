Deadly Weekend For Children in Syria; Unborn Baby Killed in Womb

Geneva, Switzerland - It was a deadly weekend for Syrian children when several were killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib. At least seven people were killed including four children this weekend. Among the victims was an unborn baby which appeared to be full term.

In addition, three young boys were playing outside, fell victim to an attack and were killed. A young girl was also wounded in an artillery attack that killed both of her parents. Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International said, “The image of the unborn baby is heartbreaking. For a mother to carry the child for months under the most challenging circumstances, only to loose it through a violent end is unbearably sad. We must stop destroying families and prevent the death of children. There is no possible justification for this and these acts are clear war crimes. We continue to see International humanitarian law and the international community fail unequivocally. History will record this. Our call is clear; stop targeting medical staff, stop attacking civilian areas indiscriminately. We call on all parties to the conflict to pursue peaceful resolutions."

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

