A dead dog as a playmate? The plight of children in Rukban is heartbreaking

By Marwa Awad, World Food Programme in Syria

I witnessed the constant hunger and thirst of those trapped in the remote Syrian desert, where aid rarely makes it through

Between the southern border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq lies a stretch of land akin to purgatory. More than 40,000 people are stranded in Rukban, almost 300km from Damascus.

Families here are cut off from the world, facing hunger and lacking healthcare, transport and education.

