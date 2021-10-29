Damage & Rehabilitation Assessment - Syria - Ar-Raqqa (April 2021)

Context

Between November 2016 and October 2017, the conflict in Ar-Raqqa city escalated, leading to ruined infrastructure and displacement of the larger majority of its population. The city population dropped from an estimated 300,000 in late 2016 to around 7,000 persons in October 2017. While in February 2017, the city had a total of 1,667 satellite-detected damaged or destroyed structures, the total number of affected structures detected had soared up to 12,707 by October 2017. Since then, there have been waves or returnees and the current population estimates vary from 150,000 up to 330,000 people. Shelter needs remain high, and half of the population is estimated to be living in damaged or inadequate shelters.3,4 This analysis provides information on rehabilitation, reconstruction and damage to structures across 23 neighbourhoods in Ar-Raqqa.

Overview and Methodology

In partnership with UN Operational Satellite Applications Programme - UNOSAT, REACH conducted a damage and rehabilitation assessment to map damaged, demolished, reconstructed, and rehabilitated buildings to identify neighbourhoods most in need for rehabilitation. This report aims to be a tool for local government and humanitarian organizations to facilitate the planning and implementation of humanitarian activities in the Ar-Raqqa city. In particular, when used together with identified shelter needs as reported by the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP), the report aims to assist humanitarian actors performing emergency repairs of War Damaged Shelters (WDS), as well as to advice reconstruction and early recovery.

Using high resolution satellite imagery acquired on 29 April 2021, 21 October 2017, 03 February 2017, 29 May 2015, 12 February 2014, and 22 October 2013 structural changes over time were detected, providing evidence of the physical status of observed structures. Based on the type of change, buildings were categorized to be intact, damaged, destroyed, demolished, rehabilitated or reconstructed. This report presents the results aggregated to a city-level, whereas the detailed neighbourhood-level results can be found at the Ar Raqqa Damage Atlas.5