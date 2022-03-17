Damage & Rehabilitation Assessment: Syria - Al-Thawrah (Tabqa) (September 2021)

Context

The city of Al-Thawrah, also known as Tabqa, located in Ar-Raqqa, is of strategic importance as a result of its proximity to the Tabqa Dam and Tabqa military airbase. The dam is the largest hydroelectric dam providing electricity in Syria.

Between March and May of 2017 a successful operation was conducted to regain control of the city, and its adjacent dam and airbase, from ISIL who had controlled the city since 2014. During the operation the city faced significant damage, particularly the areas closest to the dam where the clashes were most severe.

Despite key infrastructure and services being damaged, thousands of people spontaneously returned to the city within days of the takeover, and further waves of returnees and IDPs have moved to the city since. As of August 2021, Population Taskforce data reported 76,700 individuals residing in AlThawrah and the adjacent Ayed Saghir neigbourhood, of which 24% were IDPs and 76% residents.

There are, however, significant shelter needs in the city, with HNAP’s KIs reporting that Shelter was a priority need for an estimated 50-60% of IDPs and 45-55% of Residents in Al-Thawrah and Ayed Saghir.

As of December 2021, 3,314 IDPs were residing in 26 collective centers in the city. In the collective centers residents face various challenges, including a lack of privacy and dignity, and a lack of access to basic goods and services. However, HHs living in finished buildings/apartments also are experiencing challenges. HSOS’ KIs reported rent increases of over 75% in the last year, impacting IDPs in particular, the vast majority of which are reportedly renting. In addition KIs reported that there were both IDP and Resident HHs unable to undertake repairs as a result of shelter items such as windows and plaster being too expensive.

In addition to the shelter issues, there are continued safety and security concerns as a result of unexploded ordanace in the area, with the North-East Syria Mine Action Working Group identifying a number of potential hazards and hazard areas in the city, as of March 2021