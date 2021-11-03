Damage Atlas Ar-Raqqa City: Satellite-Detected Damage Severity Assessment, April 2021 [EN/AR]

CONTEXT

Between November 2016 and October 2017, the conflict in Ar-Raqqa city escalated, leading to ruined infrastructure and displacement of the larger majority of its population. The city population dropped from an estimated 300,000 in late 2016 to around 7,000 persons in October 2017. While in February 2017, the city had a total of 1,667 satellite-detected damaged or destroyed structures, the total number of affected structures detected had soared up to 12,707 by October 2017. Since then, there have been waves or returnees and the current population estimates vary from 150,000 up to 330,000 people. Shelter needs remain high, and half of the population is estimated to be living in damaged or inadequate shelters. This city atlas provides detailed information on rehabilitation, reconstruction and damage to structures across 23 neighbourhoods in the Ar-Raqqa city.

OVERVIEW

In partnership with United Nation Operational Satellite Applications Programme - UNOSAT, REACH conducted a damage and rehabilitation assessment to map damaged, demolished, reconstructed and rehabilitated buildings, as well as affected key infrastructure, such as schools, markets and hospitals. Through this comprehensive analysis on the specific location and classification of structural status, the atlas aims to be a tool for local government and humanitarian organizations to facilitate the planning and implementation of humanitarian activities in Ar-Raqqa. In particular, when used together with identified shelter needs as reported by the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP), the atlas aims to assist humanitarian actors performing emergency repairs of War Damaged Shelters (WDS), as well as to advise reconstruction and early recovery.

METHODOLOGY

Using high resolution satellite imagery acquired on 29 April 2021, 21 October 2017, 03 February 2017, 29 May 2015, 12 February 2014, and 22 October 2013, structural changes over time were detected, providing evidence of the physical status of observed structures. Based on the type of change, buildings were categorized to be intact, damaged, destroyed, demolished, rehabilitated or reconstructed. Based on the Infrastructure Classification by the UNOSAT-UNITAR, 313 key infrastructure points of interest were also identified and their likely physical status was assessed. This damage atlas presents the results disaggregated to a neighbourhood-level, whereas the overall city-level results can be found in the Ar-Raqqa Damage Analysis Report.

Download the report