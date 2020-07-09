Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General , 9 July 2020 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

Remaining in Syria, our humanitarian colleagues remain concerned about the impact of the virus on people across the country. To date, the Syrian Ministry of Health has confirmed 14 deaths and 372 cases of the virus, including 18 members of the Ministry of Health.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Syria has confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 among Palestinian refugees in Syria — who are among the most vulnerable in the country. Five Palestinian refugees in Damascus and Rural Damascus have been confirmed to have the virus.

The fragile health system throughout the country, including severe shortages of qualified medical health personnel, underscores the need for sustained humanitarian support to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.