Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 9 January 2020 - Syria

Syria

Turning to Syria, our humanitarian colleagues remain deeply concerned about the safety and protection of over 3 million civilians in the area around Idlib, and over half of whom are internally displaced, following ongoing reports of air strikes and artillery shelling.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded a total of 1,460 civilians who have been killed between 29 April of last year through 5 January of this year, due to military hostilities in the north-west of Syria. Of those killed, 417 were children and 289 were women.

More than 312,000 people have been displaced since 2 December, mainly from southern Idlib, moving north, away from the hostilities.

Most of the recently displaced people moved to urban areas and camps for internally displaced people in north-western Idlib, although tens of thousands have reportedly also moved from Afrin to A’zaz in northern Aleppo Governorate in search of safety and access to services. About 80 per cent of the newly displaced are women and children.

We again urge all parties, and those with influence over those parties, to ensure the protection of civilians, and to allow sustained, unhindered access by all humanitarian parties to provide life-saving assistance to all who need it.