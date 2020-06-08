Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General , 8 June 2020 - Syria

Turning to Syria, I can tell you that we are increasingly concerned about rapidly rising food prices in Syria, where more than 11 million women, children and men urgently need humanitarian assistance. Prices have more than doubled in the last year, rising by 133 per cent across the country. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), 9.3 million people across Syria are food insecure. Food prices have continued to soar. In May, the cost of a standard food basket increased by 11 per cent on average compared to April.

Idlib was the worst impacted governorate, with the highest food prices recorded across all of Syria. The food basket in Idlib registered a 30 per cent increase in food prices in just one month. And at the same time, COVID-19 preventive measures are affecting families’ access to incomes. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), agriculture and livestock production has been impacted threatening food security across Syria.

In the face of these increasing needs, humanitarian operations, including food assistance from WFP, are addressing needs on a massive scale. Each month, lifesaving food is distributed to 4.5 million people across Syria’s 14 governates.