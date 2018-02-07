Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (7 February 2018)

(excerpt)

South Sudan

Our colleagues from the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said today that more than 300 child soldiers have been released by armed groups in Yambio. A total of 700 children have been screened and registered for release in phases — 563 from the South Sudan National Liberation Movement and 137 associated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition. Eighty‑seven of the children released today are girls.

The UN Mission has been leading the project to release the children for more than six months, including providing peacekeeping troops to escort religious leaders into remote areas to make contact and negotiate with the armed groups. It has also worked closely with key partners such as UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), State and local authorities, as well as community groups.

The Special Representative of the Secretary‑General in South Sudan, David Shearer, said the challenge ahead is to ensure the young people have the financial, practical and emotional support they need to undertake training, find jobs and access opportunities to reach their full potential. The Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba de Potgieter, also called on the international community to support their reintegration by providing adequate resources.

Central African Republic

Our colleagues from the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) report that yesterday in Bria, in Haute‑Kotto prefecture, anti‑Balaka combatants fired gunshots into the air within the PK-3 internally displaced people’s camp. No casualties were reported. The UN Mission reinforced its positions to enhance security in and around the camp. A cordon and search operation is also being carried out in response to the shooting.

And on 5 February in Zémio, in Haut‑Mbomou prefecture, UN peacekeepers conducted an operation to expel an estimated 30 armed combatants from the UPC (Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique) who had reportedly settled in the area. Following the operation, the combatants left their positions without resistance.

Syria

Our humanitarian colleagues are concerned for the safety and protection of 2 million men, women and children living in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, where air strikes and shelling continue to be reported daily, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure. In the past three days, the UN has received reports of air strikes across Idlib that resulted in civilian death and injury, and damaged medical facilities, schools and other civilian infrastructure. Over 1,200 schools in Idlib reportedly remain closed due to the ongoing hostilities, impacting thousands of students.

Meanwhile, the escalating fighting in eastern Ghouta continues to affect civilians and civilian infrastructure in the besieged enclave. Over the last 48 hours, intense air strikes and shelling have reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and many more injuries. The UN reminds all parties to take all necessary measures to safeguard civilian lives and to protect civilian infrastructure, as required by international humanitarian and human rights law.

Maldives

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Zeid Al Hussein, said today that the declaration of the State of Emergency in the Maldives by President Abdulla Yameen [Abdul Gayoom] and the resulting suspension of constitutional guarantees have swept away the checks and balances and separation of powers necessary in any functioning democracy. He warned that this could potentially lead to a greater number of violations of the rights of people in the Maldives.

He said: “The suspension of several functions of the judiciary and Parliament, and the restrictions on a series of constitutional rights, create a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of the President.”