Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (5 January 2018) - Syria

Syria

We continue to receive disturbing reports of ongoing fighting and airstrikes affecting the civilian population in north-west Syria.

On 3 January, airstrikes reportedly struck Tal Al-Tuqan village in Idleb’s southern countryside, killing five people. Also on Wednesday, airstrikes reportedly killed five people in Ma’arrat An Nu’man town, and rendered the Maternity and Pediatric Hospital out of service. This was the third time in less than a week that the hospital had been damaged by an airstrike.

Such actions cause unnecessary suffering to civilians already living in dire humanitarian need. We would like to remind all parties of their obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as required by international humanitarian law and human rights law.