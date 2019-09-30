Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 30 September 2019 - Syria, Haiti

(excerpts)

Syria

Also on Syria, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, from the 26 to 29 September, the United Nations as well as the Syrian Arab Red Crescent successfully completed a convoy to Rukban, along the Jordanian border, to provide humanitarian aid and to support voluntary departures from the camp. The entire operation was conducted in line with humanitarian principles and minimum protection standards. The distribution of food and nutrition supplies wrapped up the delivery, which began earlier in September to help some 15,000 people for one month. More than 600 people were given legal and protection counselling. More than 100 medical consultations were also carried out.

The UN and the Red Crescent also helped the first group of 329 people to voluntarily leave Rukban for collective shelters in Government-controlled Homs. These people have received clearance from Syrian authorities and will then continue to their areas of origin or destination of their choice. As needs assessment carried out last month found that, out of Rukban’s estimated population of 15,000, some 37 per cent wanted to leave and 40 per cent wanted to stay, while the remaining 16 per cent were undecided. The United Nations calls for continuing access to those in need in Rukban. The third phase of the humanitarian operations there includes supporting people who want to leave with finding durable solutions.

Haiti

Following several days of protests in Haiti, the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) says it’s closely following recent developments. We are concerned by reports of violence and arson that have been taking place over the past few days throughout the country. The UN Mission calls on everyone to refrain from the use of violence. We praise the work of the Haitian National Police, which has done its utmost to provide security to the Haitian people, State institutions and private property. Meanwhile, the Mission and international partners are in discussions with local stakeholders to find a peaceful way out of the crisis and alleviate the suffering of the population who has been bearing the brunt of this crisis.