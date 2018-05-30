Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 30 May 2018 - Syria

(excerpt)

Turning to Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is delivering UN humanitarian assistance to Talbiseh in northern rural Homs and Tlul Elhomor in southern Hama. This is the first convoy to northern rural Homs since a convoy reached Dar al‑Kabira and surrounding areas on 4 March. The convoy is delivering assistance for more than 92,000 people in the two locations. The convoy is also delivering food assistance for 12,000 others in nearby Al‑Jabriya village. United Nations personnel were not permitted to participate in the convoy, due to security approval not being received from the authorities. The United Nations continues to call on all parties to facilitate safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need in Syria, including the 2 million people in hard‑to‑reach areas, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.