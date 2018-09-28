Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 28 September 2018 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

And our humanitarian colleagues in Syria tell us that the military campaigns against Da’esh in the north-eastern rural Deir ez-Zor area of the country has resulted in the displacement of 30,000 people since June. The situation of internally displaced people in makeshift camps is reportedly dire, with lack of access to healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene, and other services. Displaced people are reportedly in poor health and need urgent medical care. Some children and women are reportedly suffering from Dyspnea, difficult or laboured breathing, due to dust and heat. The UN continues to provide assistance to those in need. And this Wednesday, the UN dispatched food, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, sufficient for 5,000 people who are internally displaced in the area. Additionally, on 25 September, a mobile clinic provided health services to the Gharanij area.