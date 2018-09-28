28 Sep 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 28 September 2018 - Syria

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

(excerpt)

Syria

And our humanitarian colleagues in Syria tell us that the military campaigns against Da’esh in the north-eastern rural Deir ez-Zor area of the country has resulted in the displacement of 30,000 people since June. The situation of internally displaced people in makeshift camps is reportedly dire, with lack of access to healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene, and other services. Displaced people are reportedly in poor health and need urgent medical care. Some children and women are reportedly suffering from Dyspnea, difficult or laboured breathing, due to dust and heat. The UN continues to provide assistance to those in need. And this Wednesday, the UN dispatched food, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, sufficient for 5,000 people who are internally displaced in the area. Additionally, on 25 September, a mobile clinic provided health services to the Gharanij area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.