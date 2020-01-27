Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 January 2020 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

Turning to Syria, the UN remains deeply concerned about the safety of over 4 million civilians in north-west Syria, over half of whom are internally displaced, following reports of ongoing air strikes and shelling over the weekend.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that over 1,500 civilians in the north-west of Syria have been killed since April, when the current military escalations began, including over 430 children and 290 women.

Since 1 December, an estimated 389,000 people have been displaced. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 since last week. The vast majority, about 80 per cent of those people who are being displaced, are women and children.

The latest displacement compounds an already dire humanitarian situation on the ground in Idlib, where more than 400,000 people were displaced between the end of April and the end of August, many of them multiple times.

We continue to call for a cessation of hostilities and urge all parties, and those with influence over the parties, to ensure the protection of civilians, the protection of civilian infrastructure, and that’s in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.