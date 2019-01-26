26 Jan 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 January 2019 - Qatar

Qatar

I would like to confirm that the Secretary-General welcomes the recent announcement by the Emir of Qatar to allocate $50 million to support Syrian refugees and displaced persons in the Middle East affected by the recent severe weather in the region. The Secretary-General is very grateful to the Emir and the people of Qatar for their generosity.

As you know, the recent harsh winter conditions in the Levant has had a horrific impact on populations who were already vulnerable, both refugees as well as the communities hosting them. Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the needs of those who have been affected and are reinforcing preparedness and mitigation efforts. These difficult conditions make Qatar’s donation extremely valuable and timely for the UN system’s efforts to help vulnerable people.

