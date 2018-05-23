23 May 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 23 May 2018 - Syria

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

(excerpt)

Syria

Our humanitarian colleagues in Syria tell us that since 15 May, more than 7,000 people at sites for displaced people in rural Damascus have returned to eastern Ghouta, following two months of displacement. The United Nations is providing humanitarian aid through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to those who remained or who have returned to eastern Ghouta, but we have not been able to access eastern Ghouta to undertake its own deliveries. The last United Nations humanitarian delivery was on 15 March, when assistance was provided to Douma. The United Nations continues to call on all parties, and those with influence over them, to allow safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all in need in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law. It is also imperative that all displaced be allowed to return voluntarily, in safety and in dignity, to their homes as soon as the situation allows, and that freedom of movement of civilians be ensured by all parties active on the ground.

