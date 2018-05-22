Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 22 May 2018 - Syria, Ukraine

(excerpts)

Syria

Today, in Syria, a convoy of an estimated 400 people from Yarmouk arrived in Madiq Castle in Syria’s northern Hama Governorate following a local agreement reached between the parties. The UN was not a party to these evacuation agreements. The UN continues to call on all parties, and those with influence over them, to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to allow for safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all in need in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law. It is imperative that all those displaced are allowed to return voluntarily, in safety and in dignity, to their homes as soon as the situation allows it.

Ukraine

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the overall security situation in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated since the beginning of May. Hostilities, with the use of mortars and heavy artillery, were reported near some 26 settlements on both sides of the “contact line” in the last 24 hours only. Shelling has interrupted local gas and electricity supply systems in at least three settlements along the “contact line”, affecting more than 10,000 households.

The operation of the Donetsk Filter Station remains suspended, which puts at risk the water supply for 345,000 people. The filter station has been attacked on eight occasions this year. The area of Avdiivka in Donetsk Province, with over 16,000 people, is already depleting its backup water reservoirs. Humanitarian partners have today started water delivery to the city. It is essential that all parties to the conflict respect civilian infrastructure and protect civilian workers. Any targeting of that infrastructure, and the intentional disruption of access to water is a violation of international humanitarian law.