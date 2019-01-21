Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 21 January 2019 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

On Syria, we are gravely concerned by continued reports of civilian casualties due to ongoing hostilities and security incidents in several parts of the country. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that scores of civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed and injured due to airstrikes in the Baghouz Fokani area, south-east of Deir ez-Zor. Also airstrikes and shelling reportedly resulted in civilian casualties in western Idleb and in northern Hama Governorates in recent days. Explosions in Idleb and close to Afrin city over the weekend also reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. We continue to strongly call upon all the parties to the conflict, and those with influence over them, to take all measures to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructures are protected in line with obligations under international law.