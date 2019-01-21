21 Jan 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 21 January 2019 - Syria

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Syria

On Syria, we are gravely concerned by continued reports of civilian casualties due to ongoing hostilities and security incidents in several parts of the country. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that scores of civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed and injured due to airstrikes in the Baghouz Fokani area, south-east of Deir ez-Zor. Also airstrikes and shelling reportedly resulted in civilian casualties in western Idleb and in northern Hama Governorates in recent days. Explosions in Idleb and close to Afrin city over the weekend also reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. We continue to strongly call upon all the parties to the conflict, and those with influence over them, to take all measures to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructures are protected in line with obligations under international law.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.