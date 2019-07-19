19 Jul 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 July 2019 - Syria

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

In a press release today, Najat Rochdi, the Humanitarian Adviser to the Special Envoy for Syria, said that an alarming intensification of daily violence is continuing in north-western Syria. At least 350 civilians are reported to have been killed in recent hostilities in the Idlib de-escalation area, she said, while some 3 million civilians lack protection and face a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

She added that attacks on civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, continue, with reports of 45 incidents impacting 35 health facilities already confirmed this year. Ms. Rochdi echoed the Secretary-General in his condemnation of such attacks, which recently included one of the largest hospitals in Maarat al Numan, whose coordinates had been shared with parties to the conflict through the UN de-confliction mechanism.

Yesterday, after he briefed the Security Council on Syria, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, said that medical facilities and medical workers enjoy special protections under international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure require the protections afforded to them under International Humanitarian Law. His press release on this is online.

