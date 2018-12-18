Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 18 December 2018 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

The Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, held consultations with the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and the Russian Federation in Geneva today. The three Foreign Ministers offered the Special Envoy a significant joint input regarding the constitutional committee. The Special Envoy, in close consultations with the Secretary-General, believes there is an extra mile to go in the marathon effort to ensure the necessary package for a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee — and for including a balanced chairing arrangement and drafting body and voting threshold, to be established under UN auspices in Geneva. The Special Envoy will further consult with the Secretary-General in New York and he will brief the Security Council on 20 December, which I believe is Thursday. There is a note to correspondents, and, before you ask, yes, he will be doing a stakeout after briefing the Security Council.

And also, on the humanitarian front, colleagues tell us that civilians in Syria continue to face a crisis of displacement, with over 1.5 million people displaced in the first 10 months of this year alone. Many civilians have been displaced multiple times over the seven years of conflict. There are currently 6.1 million internally displaced people throughout the country. This includes 1.5 million internally displaced people living in Idleb Governorate in north-east Syria, many of whom were displaced following local agreements between Government forces and armed groups. They are particularly vulnerable, as the host communities have reached the limit of their ability to support them. Those newly displaced to the area often do not have access to proper shelter and are forced to live in tents and under plastic sheeting despite the colder winter weather. The UN calls on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.