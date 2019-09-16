16 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 16 September 2019 - Syria

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 16 Sep 2019

(excerpt)

Turning to Syria, we remain gravely concerned over violations in the north-west of Syria, despite a ceasefire announced on 30 August.

Nine people, including two women and three children, were reportedly killed in Idlib Governorate since Friday. Several civilian facilities were also reportedly damaged due to airstrikes and shelling.

The two-week suspension of hostilities has given some respite to civilians who have suffered immensely under intense hostilities during the recent months in which nearly 1,100 people have lost their lives and numerous populated areas were left in ruins, with entire towns largely erased.

The UN reminds all parties to the conflict, and those who have influence over them, of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times.

