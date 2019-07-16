Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 16 July 2019 - Syria

(excerpt)

Syria

The United Nations remains deeply concerned over the safety and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure following continued reports of hostilities in north-west Syria over the last days, including airstrikes, shelling and the alleged use of barrel bombs.

Since 12 July, hostilities in the Idlib de-escalation zone reportedly resulted in over 30 civilian deaths, including women and children.

The hostilities are also reported to have resulted in attacks on civilian infrastructure, some of which have cut off access to clean water for thousands of people.

The United Nations continues to urge all parties to respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to exercise restraint.