15 Jan 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (15 January 2018) - Syria

Syria

Our humanitarian colleagues today tell us they are concerned over the hostilities mainly targeting east Harasta, Misraba, Modira and Duma in the besieged eastern Ghouta area of Syria. This is resulting in civilian deaths and injuries and impacting many of the nearly 400,000 people trapped inside the area. In addition to death and injury, shelling reportedly resulted in restricted movement between towns, the suspension of school exams and limited access to local markets. At the same time, mortar attacks continued to be reported in eastern neighbourhoods in Damascus, causing injuries among civilians and material damages. The UN reminds all parties of their responsibilities to protect civilians and continues to call for safe, unimpeded and sustained access to all people in need, including the millions of people who live in hard‑to‑reach and besieged areas.

