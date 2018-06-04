Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 04 June 2018 - Syria, Libya, Jordan

(excerpts)

Syria

Our humanitarian colleagues are deeply concerned over reported civilian casualties in northern Syria as a result of indiscriminate attacks by armed opposition groups.

At least 24 civilians have been killed and scores more injured in indiscriminate attacks reported in the past weeks in the Idleb and Hama governorates. This includes a spate of car bombs in Dana town in Idleb and Idleb City in the last week of May that reportedly killed seven people and left over 50 injured.

Today, four people were reportedly killed and others were injured when mortars reportedly hit the Al-Neil Street neighbourhood in Aleppo.

The UN continues to condemn attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and the ongoing violence in populated areas that has led to continuing civilian suffering. We call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access, as required under international humanitarian law.

Libya

On Libya, our humanitarian colleagues said today they are concerned by reports that clashes have now reached Derna city, in eastern Libya.

Clashes and shelling had already forced people from outlying areas into Derna city, with up to 1,300 households reportedly displaced as of 30 May. On that date, the formal entry and exit point located at Karsa, west of Derna, restored restricted opening hours, reportedly allowing some families to leave the city. However, the Libyan National Army reportedly continues to impose a ban on the entry of essential goods, including food items and fuel.

Access to food has become a challenge in most areas of Derna, with widespread shortages of vegetables, fruit, milk, flour and other staples reported. While electricity was restored on the next day on 31 May after repairs to the city’s main power plant, water remains largely cut off.

Jordan

From Jordan, I had been asked about the recent protests in that country, and I can say that the United Nations supports Jordanians’ right to peaceful protest and echoes His Majesty King Abdullah II’s calls for a peaceful and inclusive national dialogue regarding the country’s economic reform agenda.

The United Nations, through its country office in Amman, is ready to support the newly appointed Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz, and in this context, including supporting the inclusion of women, youth, and civil society organizations in a national dialogue process. The UN reiterates its support for Jordan’s ongoing efforts to implement economic and social reforms, and appreciates its strategic role as a pillar of stability in a volatile region and safe haven for millions of refugees.