Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 02 April 2020 - Syria, Yemen, Libya

(excerpt)

Syria

Turning to Syria, Najat Rochdi, the Senior Humanitarian Adviser to Special Envoy Geir Pederson, convened the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) Humanitarian Task Force via videoconference today. Mr. Pedersen joined and reiterated his appeal for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire throughout Syria to enable an all-out-effort to counter COVID-19 and spare all Syrians additional suffering.

The Special Envoy expressed his readiness to work with all the parties to the conflict to further his appeal.

Humanitarian Task Force members were informed that the virus could have a devastating impact given the protracted crisis and the extensive destruction and damage to the health system. Syria’s public health system is fragile and will require considerable support to reinforce its capacity. Additional medical equipment, devices and supplies are urgently needed to contain a potential outbreak.

Ms. Rochdi and the UN’s humanitarian leadership in the field further stressed the importance of maintaining border and in-country crossings for the shipment of relief items, including cross-border. The movement of humanitarian workers and those requiring urgent medical care is essential.

WHO is leading UN efforts to support preparation and mitigation measures across Syria, including in the north-west and the north-east. In Damascus, WHO has supported substantial rehabilitation of the central laboratory and procured additional essential equipment to support setting up further planned labs across the country.

Yemen

And turning to Yemen, the Office of the UN Special Envoy for the country, Martin Griffiths, is engaging the parties on reaching agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the urgent resumption of the political process aimed at comprehensively ending the war. This process further aims to foster joint efforts to counter the threat of COVID-19.

The Office of the Special Envoy is discussing concrete steps with the parties and remains in regular contact with them. Martin Griffiths is conducting daily bilateral consultations with the aim of convening virtually the parties together as soon as possible. “I hope that these consultations can soon be completed and deliver what Yemenis expect, demand and deserve,” he said.

In parallel, the Office of the Special Envoy continues its efforts to reach out to the broader Yemeni groups and communities to consult them about ways to resume an inclusive political process. The Office seeks their inputs on what could be done to support the capacity of Yemen to avert and mitigate a COVID-19 outbreak.

Libya

And turning to Libya, we are deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities in and around Tripoli despite an agreed truce to allow national authorities and humanitarian organizations to focus on the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19.

Armed clashes and shelling have been reported in and around Tripoli and Abu Qurayn, reportedly damaging homes and causing civilian casualties.

The fighting rages as the UN is working to support the Libyan authorities with its COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts. Ten people have been confirmed with the virus so far in Misrata and Tripoli.