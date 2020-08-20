Syria

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria (20 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Syria: COVID-19 update

The UN remains concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Syria.

As of this morning, the Syrian Ministry of Health has confirmed that 1,927 people tested positive, including 78 deaths and 445 recoveries. In north-west Syria, 58 cases were confirmed, as of 19 August, with the first death reported in Harim district in Idleb Governorate on 18 August.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content