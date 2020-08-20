Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria (20 August 2020)

Syria: COVID-19 update

The UN remains concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Syria.

As of this morning, the Syrian Ministry of Health has confirmed that 1,927 people tested positive, including 78 deaths and 445 recoveries. In north-west Syria, 58 cases were confirmed, as of 19 August, with the first death reported in Harim district in Idleb Governorate on 18 August.

