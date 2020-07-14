Syria

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria (14 July 2020)

Al Hol camp, Hasakeh Governorate, Syria, 16 June 2019. © OCHA/Halldorsson

Syria: Update on the north-east

The UN is concerned about the welfare of 1.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in the north-east of Syria, including 1.1 million people who are in acute need.

This includes nearly half a million displaced people throughout the north-east, including in Al-Hol, where more than 65,000 people (two thirds of them children) live in challenging humanitarian conditions.

To date, six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the north-east, including one death.

