Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria (05 August 2020)

Syria: COVID-19 update and response

The UN remains concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Syria.

As of 4 August, the Syrian Ministry of Health confirmed that 892 people have tested positive, including 46 deaths.

In north-west Syria, 38 cases have been confirmed, with no deaths reported. In north-east Syria, 34 cases have been reported, including 1 death.

