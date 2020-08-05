Syria
Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria (05 August 2020)
Syria: COVID-19 update and response
The UN remains concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Syria.
As of 4 August, the Syrian Ministry of Health confirmed that 892 people have tested positive, including 46 deaths.
In north-west Syria, 38 cases have been confirmed, with no deaths reported. In north-east Syria, 34 cases have been reported, including 1 death.
