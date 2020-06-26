Syria

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Barisha camp for internally displaced people, northern Idleb Governorate, Syria, 1 April 2020. © OCHA/Steve Hafez

Syria: Fourth Brussels pledging event

The fourth Brussels conference on Supporting Syria and the Region – which is also the main high-level pledging event for the Syria crisis – will take place as a virtual, livestreamed event next Tuesday, 30 June.

The event is being hosted by the European Union (EU) and co-chaired by the United Nations.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will co-chair the conference on behalf of the EU.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content