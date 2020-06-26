Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Syria

Syria: Fourth Brussels pledging event

The fourth Brussels conference on Supporting Syria and the Region – which is also the main high-level pledging event for the Syria crisis – will take place as a virtual, livestreamed event next Tuesday, 30 June.

The event is being hosted by the European Union (EU) and co-chaired by the United Nations.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will co-chair the conference on behalf of the EU.

Read more on United Nations OCHA