Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Philippines - Syria - Yemen (04 August 2020)

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: 4 August 2020

The Philippines: COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan

The UN and humanitarian partners have launched a revised COVID-19 Response Plan in the Philippines to provide critical health interventions and humanitarian assistance to 5.4 million of the most marginalized people living in epidemic hotspots, particularly those in poor, densely populated urban settings, and especially focusing on the safety and well-being of women and girls.

The Plan focuses on supporting the Government in addressing the most immediate challenges relating to health, food security, water and sanitation, protection, as well as risk communication until the end of the year.

