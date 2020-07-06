Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Malawi - Nigeria - Syria, 6 July 2020

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 6 July 2020

Malawi: COVID-19 response

Almost all districts are affected in Malawi are affected by COVID-19, with more than 1,400 cases reported.

The UN and its partners, in collaboration with national authorities, are scaling up the response to fight the pandemic and protect the country’s 18 million people.

Since March, a risk communication and community engagement campaign has reached more than 15 million people with support from the UN and partners.

Read more on UNOCHA.