Daily Emergency Needs Tracking weekly bulletin: 2 - 9 June 2020 - Covering the needs of newly-arrived IDPs

Background and methodology

In December 2019, Idleb and western Aleppo governorates saw a sharp escalation in conflict, preventing access to essential services and leading to mass displacement. Despite a relative cessation in hostilities following de-escalation in the beginning of March 2020, humanitarian needs across the region remain severe. The Daily Emergency Needs Tracking (ENT) aims to track the key priority needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northwest Syria, as well as identifying communities with households in direct need of humanitarian assistance.

Data was collected on a daily basis between 2 June and 9 June (excluding Saturday and Sunday) in communities which witnessed more than 40 individual IDP arrivals (newly-arrived IDPs) in the three days preceding data collection, according to REACH’s internal displacement monitoring data. Information was collected via a Key Informant (KI) methodology with one KI interview conducted per community. Findings should be considered indicative only. 123 communities including 8 camps were assessed overall across northern Aleppo and Idleb governorates. The full dashboard can be accessed here and the full catalogue of datasets can be accessed here.