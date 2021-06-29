Critical COVID-19 supplies delivered to an SRTF emergency COVID-19 intervention in Deir Ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor – Monday, June 28, 2021 – The SRTF’s “Emergency Response for Covid-19 in Deir Ez-Zor” received a delivery of lab consumables, ICU medications, and medical consumables.

The delivered items include 70 types of medical consumables, 59 types of ICU medications, and 35 types of lab consumables. These items will be used in the ICU, health ward, and COVID-19 laboratory.

This intervention aims to mitigate the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus by providing the necessary structures and supplies to the targeted communities in Deir Ez-Zor. With a budget of EUR 1.7 million, around 630,000 individuals, including internally displaced people (IDPs), will indirectly benefit from this intervention’s activities.

For further information on the project, please see:

Emergency Response for Covid-19 in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org