Critical COVID-19 Supplies Delivered in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Wednesday, 21st October, 2020 - As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Syria, the SRTF announced the delivery of COVID-19 kits in Northern Aleppo. The delivery consisted of critical supplies to support health infrastructure in response to COVID-19 pandemic including 18 ventilators, 20 ICU beds, 20 oxygen concentrators, 20 monitors, and 30 syringe infusion pumps. These kits will be used to address the growing COVID-19 issue in Northern Aleppo.

The supplies were delivered to two SRTF initiatives, one being the EUR 3.3 million SRTF-funded project “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”.

This project aims to fully rehabilitate an existing medical facility for the treatment of civilian casualties suffering from burns, disfigurement or loss of body limbs caused by explosives, and to support vulnerable communities and safeguard them against the spread of the highly infectious virus; COVID-19 through equipped health facilities and isolation centers. The project is expected to benefit 59,680 patients directly and 335,400 beneficiaries indirectly.

The COVID-19 supplies were also delivered under the EUR 3.8 million Emergency Response Plan (ERP), designed and launched earlier this year to support 50,000 IDPs located in Euphrates Shield with vital requirements such as tents, food rations, non-food items such as hygiene kits, blankets, and health kits for health service providers to ensure that IDPs have access to basic medications.

The SRTF Director General Eng. Hani Khabbaz stated: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, the SRTF has allocated EUR 8 million to improve healthcare services and infrastructure in three governorates inside Syria and to mitigate the spread of the virus and safeguard vulnerable communities in the face of this alarming pandemic”.

