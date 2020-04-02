CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 2 April 2020

Syria

A conflict over resources such as water and electricity between Turkish-backed and Kurdish actors is ongoing in Al Hasakeh governorate. Water provision from the Allouk water pump that normally reaches 460,000 people in the governorate, including three camps, came again to a halt in the last week of March. This has hindered sanitation efforts, such as handwashing, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and has put humanitarian operations under further strain. Water trucking has begun, but meets only half of the needs. The Al Hol and Areesha camps have been affected by the water shortage, and already had a higher risk of outbreak due to overcrowding and poor living conditions. Humanitarian access in northeast Syria is restricted since the closure of the Al Yaroubiah crossing with Iraq in January 2020 cut off an entry point for health supplies.

Go to Syria page

Ukraine

The Ukrainian Government imposed a special regime for crossing the contact line in the Donbass Region. Crossings between Government Controlled Areas (GCAs) and Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCAs) is allowed only for urgent cases related to work, studies, or medical treatment. This has an impact on 500,000 pensioners that cross regularly to receive government pensions. Prior to the outbreak, physical presence in GCAs was required to access pensions. This requirement is suspended, and pensions are being sent directly to bank accounts. However, it is unclear how pensioners will access the money given that there is no formal banking system in NGCAs and ATMs are across the contact line. Additionally, the health system in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts is weak after years of conflict. There are extreme shortages of staff, medicine, and medical equipment is outdated. Shelling and landmine contamination restricts movement of ambulances and civilians attempting to reach health facilities. More than 30% of people in need of humanitarian assistance in eastern Ukraine are elderly.

Go to Ukraine page

Yemen

Heavy rain and flash floods have caused casualties and severe damage to infrastructure in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Taizz, Ad Dali, Al Maharah and Hadramaut governorates since 24 March. Flooding was most severe in Lahj within IDP sites and in Crater, Al Mualla and Al Sheik Othman districts in Aden. An estimated 28,000 displaced people in 60 IDP sites in the affected areas reported losing food supplies and damage to shelters and mattresses. Water and electricity networks were affected, leading to power cuts. Sewage and drainage systems were severely damaged. Operational actors were unable to assess the extent of damage due to residing water.

Go to Yemen page