CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 November 2021

Burkina Faso

Around 13,000 Malian refugees have fled Goudoubo camp (Sahel region) since the end of October, following attacks and incursions by non-state armed groups. The armed groups stole food and medicine and abducted at least two refugees. The camp is now completely empty. The refugees arrived in Dori town, 18km from the camp, adding pressure on basic resources and services. Refugees' most urgent needs are food, shelter, WASH, and education. Attacks against civilians and the defense and security forces have increased in recent weeks, amid increased Burkinabé military operations against the groups. To expand their area of control, armed groups attacked Inata locality (Soum province) on 14 November, an important crossroads for the passage of goods in northern Burkina Faso. Between 1 October and 12 November, at least 55 civilians were killed in Sahel region by armed groups. Insecurity previously led to the closure of Goudoubo camp from March-December 2020.

State of Palestine

Settler violence against individuals and properties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has increased in number and severity this year. As at end of October, 410 attacks by settlers have been recorded in 2021, compared to 358 attacks in all of 2020 and 335 attacks in 2019. Violence committed by settlers includes using live ammunition, physical assault, damaging homes and cars, and destroying trees, crops, and farming equipment. Four civilians were killed and 550 injured as a result of the incidents this year. Settler violence is one of the main methods used for land and farm confiscations in the West Bank, alongside more official methods. More than 295 structures were confiscated over January-October; this figure represents an 87% and 235% increase against data from the comparable timeframes in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Humanitarian needs in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are already high across sectors, with protection assistance being a priority.

Syria

Northern Syria faces critical water shortages following poor seasonal rains, drought-like conditions, and declining water levels in the Euphrates River. Around five million people, particularly in Hassakeh governorate, are impacted by widespread water shortages, which are affecting availability of drinking water, agricultural and food production, and electricity supply. People are relying on emergency water trucking and/or unsafe open sources, increasing the risk of spreading waterborne diseases. The water shortages have affected agricultural production, with a significant failure of rain-fed crops: 18 sub-districts in northeast Syria recorded crop losses of up to 75% in rain-fed harvested areas, affecting about 229,000 people dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. 40% of the areas that are normally irrigated now lack water availability. Wheat production in 2021 is less than half of the production in 2020. The water shortages are contributing to worsening food insecurity.

