CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 16 July 2020

China

Following heavy seasonal rains and flooding, authorities in Jiangxi province raised the flood-control response to its highest level on 13 July as water levels in Poyang Lake reached 22.6 metres. 183,000 people in the province are currently in need of shelter. Rainfall in June-July has been 12% higher than during the same period last year. Heavy rains are expected to continue in central China for the next week before moving north, towards Beijing. 38 million people in 27 of the country’s 31 provinces have been affected and 1.99 million people have been displaced by the rains and flooding. 23,000 houses were destroyed and 269,000 damaged, generating shelter needs. Crops have been destroyed. Migrant workers are returning to their villages to assist with rescue and flood prevention efforts, increasing shelter needs at some resettlement sites. Beyond shelter, the needs of the affected and displaced populations are still unknown.

Mozambique

On 12 July, health authorities reported that 37 out of a total of 130 health facilities have closed in Cabo Delgado province due to continued violence between insurgent and government forces. The districts of Mocímboa da Praia, Quissanga, Meluco, and Macomia are the most affected. The closure of health facilities has left estimated 712,000 people in need of health services. In Mocímboa da Praia, at least five IDP deaths due to diarrhoea were reported last week, with a heightened risk of transmission after the destruction of the water systems, also due to conflict. Since January 2020, a cholera outbreak was identified in Mocímboa da Praia, Macomia, and Ibo, with internal displacement increasing the strain on limited resources and sanitation facilities across other districts.

Syria

Eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in northwest Syria as of 15 July: eight cases in Idleb governorate and three in Aleppo governorate (Azaz). Three doctors and a nurse were among the confirmed cases. Observers fear a potentially extensive outbreak in the area, which hosts hundreds of overcrowded IDP camps and has extremely limited healthcare capacity. The announcement comes as the Bab al Salam border crossing connecting Turkey and northwest Syria was closed on 11 July following UNSC resolution 2533. In May, medical supplies transiting through Bab al Salam reached one million people, and around 800,000 IDPs were served through the crossing point. The closure’s impact on people in need is still unclear, but humanitarian organisations will have to reshuffle their logistics and undertake more complex, costly, and risky delivery operations. The Bab al Hawa crossing between Turkey and northwest Syria will remain operational for one year.

