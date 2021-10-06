COVID Positivity Rate at 55% in Northwest Syria; Situation Dire

Toronto, Canada-Northwest Syria is in a critical situation with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Since August 15, cases have risen at an alarming rate. The current positivity rate is lingering at around 55%. Hospital beds and ICUs are threatening to reach full capacity. Currently, there are only 173 ICU beds available throughout northwest Syria.This is further exacerbated by the shortage of PPEs, medical supplies, and equipment, including oxygen. The gap in oxygen supplies is at about 40%. The situation is dire and will prove catastrophic if not contained.

This comes at a time when there is a growing need for humanitarian assistance in northwest Syria. Between 2020 and 2021 the number of people in need has increased from 2.8 to 3.4 million people. Under current conditions, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Northwest Syria will be devastating.

"Countries experiencing protracted conflict are in an extremely difficult position to effectively respond to the Covid-19 pandemic," says Dr. Anas Al-Kassem, the co-founder of UOSSM and the Vice-Chairman of UOSSM-Canada. "Given the low vaccination rates, shortages of essential medical supplies, and high positivity rate- Northwest Syria is in a dire situation. The support of the international community is key in tackling the pandemic and ensuring the health and safety of everyone".

UOSSM is responding with the following:

COVID-19 Community Treatment Centers (CCTC)- 12 CCTCs include isolation area and severe case management.

Triage and Screening Mechanism Units- in front of 12 PHCs and includes triage tent and an examination tent.

Oxygen - including new oxygen station and 105 oxygen concentrators

Providing PPE- including distribution of 50,000 KN95 masks and PPE to 20 health facilities.

Distributing Medicines and Supplies

Coordination and Capacity Building- for medical workers

Awareness Raising Campaigns- throughout communities, via flyers, media, and social media.

Psychosocial Support- through helpline in southern Turkey, and 3 helplines in northwest Syria, plus 2 mental health mobile clinics

