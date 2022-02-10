COVID-19 Syria Health Sector Response Monitoring Infographic (January - December 2021)

Between 22 March 2020 and 31 December 2021, there were 46,564 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria including 2,897 deaths and 32,514 recoveries. There were 1,557 confirmed cases among health workers.

There were 9,714 cases from Damascus, 4,704 from Rural Damascus, 5,421 from Homs, 2,712 from AsSweida, 8,513 from Lattakia, 7,918 from Aleppo, 2,520 from Hama, 954 from Quneitra, 3,248 from Tartous, 2,928 from Dar’a, 831 from Al- Hasakeh, 7 from Idleb, 25 from Ar-Raqqa and 783 from Deir-ez-Zor governorate. The health sector in coordination with the health sector partners have revised the plan and published 2021 COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan including Response Monitoring Framework and budget requirement. The required budget is $ 112 million.

The strategic priorities for response in Syria are:

. Identify, isolate and care for patients early, including providing optimized care for infected patients;

. limit human-to-human transmission, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers;

. communicate the critical risk of infection when not practicing key prevention and health-seeking behaviors at the family- and community-level to provide information to increase awareness, knowledge and understanding to the communities while countering misinformation;

. enhance coordination among national and sub-national levels and across key sectors;

. ensure timely response in the event of reported cases;

. ensure continuity of essential health care services and systems; and roll out of COVID-19 vaccines for high-priority groups