COVID-19: Qatar Charity supports vulnerable Syrians in Turkey and Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) has allocated more than QR15 million to contribute to efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Syria and Turkey. The projects implemented in Turkey target Syrian refugees and the people of the host country, by providing protection equipment, masks, food and other items.

Qatar Charity is working on two projects in Turkey. The first project aims at supporting the Turkish government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus by detecting early and protecting health personnel providing healthcare, through the provision of personal protection equipment (PPE).

The assistance provided under the project includes 75,000 protective medical masks, 200 thermometers, and 500 liters of hand sanitizers. The first batch was delivered to the Health Directorate in Gaziantep and Kilis.

The second project focuses on providing basic food assistance to the elderly over 65 years old, with the aim of easing pressure on the local community.

Qatar Charity is also working, in coordination with the municipalities in Gaziantep, Kilis and Urfa to identify and select those most in need from the Syrian refugees and the host community, prioritizing the female-headed households and the families of orphans and people with special needs, and they will be provided with food baskets and bread.

Through this move, Qatar Charity aims to protect health workers by providing them with the necessary protection equipment, and to cover the deficit in the health sector in northern Syria.

Qatar Charity’s teams have started the implementation of three projects, the first of which is the urgent response to outbreak of the Coronavirus in northern Syria with a value of 200,000 riyals, and the urgent response to the virus outbreak and the provision of masks in Idlib with a value of QR 200,000 , in addition to providing personal protection equipment at a cost of QR 200,000.

Concurrently, Qatar Charity teams provide necessary materials as quickly as possible for health facilities and the health workers in Jarablus, Al-Bab, Azaz, Marea, Al-Raei and Afrin.

It is expected that medical supplies will be distributed in Idlib in the coming period, which will include masks, 2,000 surgical gowns, in addition to 2,000 full protection suits, and 40,000 gloves.

Qatar Charity has recently operated four hospitals and six healthcare centers with two ambulance systems and central drug warehouses.