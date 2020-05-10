COVID-19: Qatar Charity provides equipment for medical staff in Syria

Qatar Charity, through its regional office in Turkey, has delivered the first consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel in Syria, as part of its efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic around the world.

The PPE has been delivered in Jarablus, Al-Rae, Azaz, Marea and Afrin.

The first batch of the PPE includes 3,500 N95 protective masks, 80,000 medical masks for health personnel, 175 (remote) electronic thermometers, and 85,000 pairs of medical gloves.

Besides, 72 triage tents were installed in 36 health facilities across northern Syria to determine and screen patients before entering the health facilities.

Qatar Charity is currently working on preparing the second consignment of the PPE for health personnel in Idlib, which are to be distributed next week.

Medical teams of Qatar Charity are preparing to set up and equip 14 community isolation centers planned to be used to treat the coronavirus-infected patients.

Qatar Charity was one of the first organizations that were invited by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be an active member of the working group in the fight against coronavirus within Syria.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity, with the support from benefactors in Qatar, aims to deliver health, preventive and food assistance to 380,000 people affected by the coronavirus inside and outside Qatar during Ramadan, at a cost of up to 60 million riyals, with 250,000 beneficiaries outside Qatar, at an estimated cost of 40 million riyals.