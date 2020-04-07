COVID-19 Mitigation Measures –Bab al-Hawa TransshipmentSyria Operation, 5 April 2020

OVERALL

The Logistics Cluster provides coordination support and facilitates common services for cross-border operations from Turkey into Syria. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, coordinates thecross-loading of cargo from Turkish to Syrian trucks inside the transhipment hub. Transhipment operations are supervised by the United Nations Monitoring Mechanism (UNMM).

HUB CAPACITY

The Logistics Cluster has set up atranshipment hub at Bab al-Hawa to avoid congestion at the border and ensure the quick transfer and delivery of humanitarian cargo.