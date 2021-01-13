COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northwest Syria - August - September 2020 (Round 4) and 5 (October)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

As of 7 December, there were 17,527 confirmed cases of for COVID-19 in northwest Syria (NWS), including 8,334 recoveries and 221 fatalities. Reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate that the majority of newly confirmed cases in NWS, 1618 (9.23%), were among health care workers, and 747 (9.63%) cases were among community health workers and other staff working in health facilities (4.26%). Moreover, 1,596 (9.63%) cases were reported from internally displaced person (IDP) camps.

To this end, the REACH Syria team has developed and continues to build on a knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) survey with relevant humanitarian clusters to assess the level of understanding of preventive measures against COVID-19. The goal of this survey is to provide partners with information to fill gaps relating to the KAP associated with COVID-19 among the NWS population. Descriptive statistics for all previous survey rounds are available here, and include each specific KAP indicator, disaggregated by governorate, sex, and rural/urban population.

This survey builds on the fourth round of KAP data that was collected using a non-probability sampling framework from 25 August to 17 September 2020. Enumerators identified respondents through their networks and through references from other respondents (snowballing), while aiming to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were established before data collection to guide enumerators. In the analysis phase, the sample is calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. Readers can learn more about the calibration method in the appendix at the end of the factsheet.

For the fifth round of data collection (20-26 October 2020) enumerators were instructed to contact the same respondents from the fourth round of data collection in an effort to assess how knowledge, attitudes, and practices changed over time. Enumerators contacted respondents by phone. This factsheet presents descriptive statistics from the fourth and fifth rounds of the KAP survey, conducted by REACH in Idleb and Aleppo governorates from 25 August to 17 September 2020 and from October 20 to 26 2020. A total of 1679 individual interviews met data integrity criteria for both round 4 and round 5 of the survey.

LIMITATIONS

Due to the methodology used, findings are not statistically representative and should only be considered as indicative of the situation in assessed areas. The rapidly evolving context in the assessed areas, especially with regards to the COVID-19 situation, also means that findings are only indicative of the situation at the time the data was collected (20-26 October 2020 and 25 August to 17 September 2020) . It should be noted that data was collected in two separate rounds for round 4. Additional data was collected on September 16-17 in order to obtain a sample sufficient for calibration.