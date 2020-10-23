COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northwest Syria - August - September 2020 (Round 4)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

As of 1 October, 1,072 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Syria (NWS), including 6 fatalities. Reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate that 16% of all cases in NWS (172 respondents) are health care workers

In addition, the report indicates that short term closures and limitations on the number of people allowed to cross at international and internal crossing points have hindered access by humanitarian workers to support the response to existing needs and COVID-19 in vulnerable areas. The report also states that that while accommodations have been made in most instances to facilitate continued access by humanitarian staff, there have been incidents of movement restrictions on civilians seeking medical treatment across the border.

To this end, the REACH Syria team developed and continues to build on a knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) survey through consultation with relevant humanitarian clusters and working groups. The goal of this survey is to understand the gaps that exist in the knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) of the Syrian population with regards to to COVID-19 and to provide partners with information to find ways to fill the gaps. Round 4 does not use a panel survey approach, and has collected data from new respondents unlike in the previous three rounds. This factsheet presents descriptive statistics from the fourth round of the KAP survey, conducted by REACH in Idleb and Aleppo governorates in Northwest Syria from 25 August to 17 September 2020. Data was collected from 1,939 respondents, 796 in Idleb and 1143 in Aleppo. Descriptive statistics for all previous survey rounds are available here, and include each specific KAP indicator, disaggregated by governorate, sex, and rural/urban population.

Data for this survey was collected using a non-probability sampling framework, and survey locations are selected based on REACH field team capacity. Enumerators identified respondents through their networks and, from references of other respondents (snowballing), aimed to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were established before data collection to guide enumerators. In the analysis phase, the sample is calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. Readers can learn more about the calibration method in the appendix at the end of the factsheet.