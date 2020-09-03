COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey : Northwest Syria Descriptive Statistics - Rounds 2 and 3 (Aug 2020)

A BRIEF NOTE ON METHODOLOGY

Syria reported its first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020, and as of 30 July had 717 cases and 40 fatalities.* Due to limited testing capacities incountry, however, it is possible the actual number of cases is higher than reported. Relatively little is known about how preventive measures are impacting the knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) of the Syrian population. Based on this information gap, REACH developed a KAP survey with relevant humanitarian clusters and working groups to assess knowledge, attitudes, and practices of people in northwest Syria. This set of factsheets presents descriptive statistics from the second and third round of the KAP survey, which was conducted by REACH in two governorates of northwest Syria (Aleppo and Idlib) from 17-22 May 2020 and from 21-23 June 2020.

This survey builds on the second round of KAP data that was collected using a non-probability sampling framework from 17 to 22 May 2020. For the first and second rounds of data collection, governorates were selected based on REACH field team capacity. Enumerators identified respondents through their networks and, from references of other respondents (snowballing), aimed to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were provided to guide enumerators (300 of each gender). A total of 943 individual interviews were collected in northwest Syria (Aleppo: 390 interviews; Idleb: 553 interviews). In the analysis phase, the sample was calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. More information about this calibration can be found in the appendix at the end of the round 2 factsheet, available here.

For the third round of data collection (21-23 June 2020), enumerators were instructed to contact the same respondents from the second round of data collection to assess how knowledge, attitudes, and practices changed over time. Enumerators contacted respondents by phone. A total of 790 individual interviews (Aleppo: 330 interviews; Idleb: 460 interviews) met inclusion criteria for both round 2 and round 3 of the survey.1 The survey consisted of two sections: 1) questions about the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of respondents and 2) an experimental section of vignettes. The vignettes section consisted of concise, hypothetical scenarios which were presented to respondents to gauge their responses to various COVID-19 situations.

This factsheet presents only descriptive statistics for the first section of the survey, which were calibrated according to the same methodology used for calibration in round 2, described above. Findings should be considered indicative only. A fuller set of results, including an analysis of change in survey responses over time and regressions for the vignette experiment, will be published in a forthcoming factsheet.