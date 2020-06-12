COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northwest Syria Descriptive Statistics - Rounds 1 and 2 (June 2020)

A BRIEF NOTE ON METHODOLOGY

Syria reported its first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020, and as of 7 June had 125 cases and 6 fatalities.

Due to limited testing capacities in-country, however, it is possible the actual number of cases is higher than reported. Little is known about how preventive measures are impacting the knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) of the Syrian population. Based on this information gap, REACH developed a KAP survey with relevant humanitarian clusters and working groups to assess knowledge, attitudes, and practices of Syrians in northwest Syria. This set of factsheets presents descriptive statistics from the first and second rounds of a KAP survey which was conducted by REACH in two governorates of northwest Syria (Aleppo and Idlib) from 16 to 23 April and from 17 to 22 May 2020.

The current survey builds on a first round of KAP data that was collected using a non-probability sampling framework (16-23 April 2020). For the first round of data collection, governorates were selected based on REACH field team coverage. Enumerators were then instructed to identify respondents through their own networks and from references of other respondents (snowballing), aiming to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were provided to guide enumerators (300 of each gender). A total of 943 individual interviews was collected in northwest Syria (Aleppo: 390 interviews; Idleb: 553 interviews). In the analysis phase, the sample was calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. More information about the particulars of this calibration can be found in the appendix at the end of the round 1 factsheet, available here.

For the second round of data collection (17-22 May 2020), enumerators were instructed to contact the same respondents from the first round of data collection in an effort to assess how knowledge, attitudes, and practices changed over time. Enumerators contacted respondents by phone. A total of 819 individual interviews (Aleppo: 335 interviews; Idleb: 484 interviews) met data integrity criteria for both round 1 and round 2 of the survey. The survey consisted of two sections: 1) questions about the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of respondents, and 2) an experimental section of vignettes. The vignettes section consisted of very short, hypothetical scenarios which were presented to respondents to gauge their responses to various COVID-19 situations.

This factsheet presents only descriptive statistics for the first section of the survey, which were calibrated according to the same methodology used for calibration in round 1 described above. A fuller set of results, including an analysis of change in survey responses over time and regressions for the vignette experiment, will be published in the future.