COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northeast Syria - Rounds 4 (August-September 2020) and 5 (October)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

As of 6 December, 7,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northeast Syria (NES), including 1058 recoveries and 214 fatalities. Reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate that 9% of all confirmed cases were among health care workers, and 28% of all recorded cases among health care workers were recorded in Al-Hasakeh city.1 The report states that the combination of partial and full lockdown measures appear to have contributed to slower transmission in some areas. However, the lower number of cases observed has been primarily due to a reduction in testing capacity (as a result of supply shortages), low surveillance capacity, and challenges related to case diagnosis and detection.

To this end, the REACH Syria team has developed and continues to build on a knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) survey with relevant working groups in NES to assess the level of understanding of preventive measures against COVID-19. The goal of this survey is to understand the gaps that exist in the KAP relating to COVID-19 among the population in NES. Descriptive statistics for all previous survey rounds are available here, with each specific KAP indicator disaggregated by governorate, sex, and rural/urban population.

This survey builds on the fourth round of KAP data that was collected using a non-probability sampling framework from 30 August to 7 September 2020. Due to logistical and technical limitations, round 4 mirrored the panel methodology utilised in rounds 1-3, and collected data from new respondents. Enumerators identified respondents through their networks and from references of respondents (snowballing). Enumerators aimed to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were established before data collection to guide enumerators. In the analysis phase, the sample was calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. Readers can learn more about the calibration method in the appendix at the end of the factsheet.

For the fifth round of data collection (20-21 October 2020) enumerators were instructed to contact the same respondents from the fourth round of data collection in an effort to assess how knowledge, attitudes, and practices changed over time. Enumerators contacted respondents by phone.

This factsheet presents descriptive statistics from the fourth and fifth rounds of the KAP survey, conducted by REACH in Al-Hasakeh governorate from the 30 August to 7 September 2020 and from October 20 to 21. A total of 231 individual interviews met data integrity criteria for both round 4 and round 5 of the survey.

LIMITATIONS

Due to the methodology used, findings are not statistically representative and should only be considered as indicative of the situation in assessed areas. The rapidly evolving context in the assessed areas, especially with regards to the COVID-19 situation, also means that findings are only indicative of the situation at the time the data was collected (20-21 October 2020). Due to logistical limitations, REACH was able to collect a sample size of only 231 respondents from small and medium sized communities, all located in Al-Hasakeh governorate. As a result, the following factsheet only presents the breakdown of the data by gender, and not by urban and rural disaggregation.