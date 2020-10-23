COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northeast Syria - August - September 2020 (Round 4)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

As of 6 October, 1,998 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northeast Syria (NES), including 503 recoveries and 71 fatalities.1 Reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate that the majority of newly confirmed cases in NES (53%) are in Al-Hasakeh, with upward trends in other areas as well.1 Widespread community transmission, augmented by limited adherence to preventative measures, enforcement of those measures, and under-reporting due to social stigma, add to the compounding challenges of the COVID-19 response in NES.

To this end, the REACH Syria team has developed and continues to build on a knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) survey with relevant humanitarian clusters and working groups to assess the level of understanding of preventive measures against COVID-19. The goal of this survey is to understand the gaps that exist in the knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) of the Syrian population, to provide partners with information to find ways to fill the gaps. Due to logistical and technical limitations, Round 4 does not use a panel survey approach, and has collected data from new respondents unlike in the previous three rounds. This factsheet presents descriptive statistics from the fourth round of the KAP survey, conducted by REACH in Al-Hasakeh governorate from the 30 August to 7 September 2020. Data was collected from 250 respondents from Al-Hasakeh. Descriptive statistics for all previous survey rounds are available here, and include each specific KAP indicator, disaggregated by governorate, sex, and rural/urban population.

Data for this survey was collected using a non-probability sampling framework, and survey locations are selected based on REACH field team capacity. Enumerators identified respondents through their networks and, from references of other respondents (snowballing), aimed to include respondents from a wide range of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and living situations. Loose quotas for male and female respondents were established before data collection to guide enumerators. In the analysis phase, the sample is calibrated against an existing household survey to increase its representativeness. Readers can learn more about the calibration method in the appendix at the end of the factsheet.