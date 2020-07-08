COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey: Northeast Syria Analysis - April (Rounds 1) and May (Round 2) 2020

CONTEXT

As of 7 July 2020, northeast (NE) Syria had reported six cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March, with one death reported on 2 April. With no new cases since 29 April and a lower number of confirmed cases than expected, COVID-19 preventive measures were relaxed in the region. The risk of a COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a possibility, however, as cases in the rest of Syria continue to rise (as of 7 July 2020, 372 confirmed cases and 14 deaths2) and many experts predict a second wave of global infections in the fall/ winter of 2020/2021.

The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme's (HNAP) 18 May 2020 COVID-19 Rapid Assessment showed that all community lockdowns and total curfews had ended in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Partial curfews were still in place in 43 sub-districts and public spaces were still closed in 43 sub-districts (out of 45). Awareness campaigns were in place in 24 sub-districts, while temperature checks and distribution of soap/disinfectant/masks were available in 10 sub-districts. When looking at services that were available in sub-districts prior to the emergence of COVID-19, most basic services were fully available in most sub-districts, although public health services were partially available in 9% of sub-districts.

In April 2020, REACH began a series of monthly knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) surveys with the goal of informing the communications response to the threat of COVID-19 in northeast Syria. REACH observed high levels of COVID-19 knowledge among survey respondents in the first round of data collection, which was conducted in late April as communication efforts and curfews were well under way. Greater wariness of COVID-19 was seen among attitudes and practices responses, especially among female respondents. In the second round of data collection, which was conducted in late May as restrictions lifted, knowledge remained high while attitudes and practices had shifted to less cautious in relation to COVID-19 among both female and male respondents.

Descriptive statistics are available here for each specific KAP indicator, disaggregated by governorate, sex, and rural/urban population. The present factsheet provides more in-depth analysis of changes in knowledge, attitudes, and practices over time and among cohorts of respondents in northeast Syria.