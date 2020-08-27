COVID-19: Compliance drops as cases rise, August 2020 - Round 3

Six months since the first identified case of COVID-19 in Syria, communities seem less willing or able to comply with public health measures, while new cases for the first time in two months have led to tougher restrictions in the north-east.

Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) and the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) used perceptual data gathered in July to build on our first two rounds of findings from community consultations. We sought to learn whether and how information about the virus has reached the population and influenced trust, behaviour, and livelihoods.

We asked 7,731 focal points across all 14 governorates to tell us how the pandemic is affecting their communities.

This report describes the results of an analysis by areas of control (AoC) – the Government of Syria (GoS), Non-State Armed Group/Turkish-Backed Armed Forces (NSAG/TBAF), and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – and highlights key findings by population density.1 The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted densely populated locations as areas of concern.2 We set out to examine behaviour and barriers at a more granular level, with the aim of helping humanitarian and health actors tailor their activities to the population.

Our hypothesis was that people living in low and medium-density sub-districts have poorer access to aid and services due to logistical constraints hampering in-person assistance, worsened by the pandemic.3 We found that, all else equal, the AoC where people live is the factor that most influences their main source of information.

Focal points said:

• Communities in low and medium-density sub-districts feel forgotten. Focal points in Basira (Deir-ez-Zor governorate), Ein Issa, Jandairis, Suluk, and Tell Abiad (ArRaqqa governorate) repeatedly express worries that there are “no organisations concerned with the displaced” and others in need in their sub-districts.

• In NSAG/TBAF areas, social media remains the main source of information; 29% of focal points said this in May, versus 48% in July.

• Many people have stopped complying with stay-home advice. In May, 52% of focal points believed their communities would stay home unless it was necessary to leave, but only 19% said the same in June and July.

• People in lower-density sub-districts have more trouble understanding precautionary measures. Forty-four percent of focal points from such areas believe their communities do not understand the measures, compared with 9% living in high-density sub-districts.